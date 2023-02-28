Cyberpunk 2077 verified on Steam Deck You can take Cyberpunk 2077 with you on-the-go with the game now verified on Steam Deck.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red shared a bit of good news recently, particularly for Steam Deck users. On social media, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has been Verified for Steam Deck Compatibility.

Can't get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you, wherever you go? Well now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been Verified for #Steam Deck Compatibility!



If you already have a copy of the game in your Steam Library then it's ready to run on your Steam Deck. pic.twitter.com/sG7r3opJZ9 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2023

In terms of what being Verified on Steam Deck means, it essentially denotes that a game is able to run on Steam Deck right of the box without users needing any extra work put in. The process of verification sees Valve reviewing games for Steam Deck with four different categories to put games ranging from Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown.

In order for a game to be Verified it needs to meet four key requirements pertaining to input, display, seamlessness, and system support. As shared by Valve on the official Steam Deck page, given that Cyberpunk 2077 has been Verified for Steam Deck, users can expect it to have the following:

Input: The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.

Display: The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280x800 or 1280x720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.

Seamlessness: The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.

System Support: If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 is now Verified on Steam Deck. For more on Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to catch up with some of our previous coverage including CD Projekt RED talking about improving Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch, and a recent Cyberpunk 2077 update adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex.