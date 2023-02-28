Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Cyberpunk 2077 verified on Steam Deck

You can take Cyberpunk 2077 with you on-the-go with the game now verified on Steam Deck.
Morgan Shaver
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red shared a bit of good news recently, particularly for Steam Deck users. On social media, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has been Verified for Steam Deck Compatibility.

In terms of what being Verified on Steam Deck means, it essentially denotes that a game is able to run on Steam Deck right of the box without users needing any extra work put in. The process of verification sees Valve reviewing games for Steam Deck with four different categories to put games ranging from Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown.

In order for a game to be Verified it needs to meet four key requirements pertaining to input, display, seamlessness, and system support. As shared by Valve on the official Steam Deck page, given that Cyberpunk 2077 has been Verified for Steam Deck, users can expect it to have the following:

  • Input: The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.
  • Display: The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280x800 or 1280x720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.
  • Seamlessness: The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.
  • System Support: If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.
Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot showing a character in a bright yellow jacket looking at several aerial vehicles
© CD Projekt Red

Overall, it’s exciting to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 is now Verified on Steam Deck. For more on Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to catch up with some of our previous coverage including CD Projekt RED talking about improving Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch, and a recent Cyberpunk 2077 update adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

