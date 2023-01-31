Cyberpunk 2077 update adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex CD Projekt Red shared details on recently added support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you’ve been waiting for things like NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex support in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red shared a spot of good news. According to the developer, an update for Cyberpunk 2077 is out now on PC which adds support not only for NVIDIA DLSS 3 but also NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware.

On social media, it’s noted that gamers using GOG Galaxy should update the app accordingly, with a link shared containing helpful information about enabling Hardware-Accelerated GPU scheduling.

In the link provided by CD Projekt Red, the following details are shared in regards to enabling Hardware-Accelerated GPU scheduling:

The DLSS Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling being enabled in operating system. In Windows 11 this option is turned on by default.



Enabling Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling in Windows 10:



- Press Windows key on your keyboard and type "graphics" and press enter. - Graphics settings menu should open.

- In the Graphics settings menu toggle the "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" option.

- Restart your PC.



NOTE: it is recommended to enable upscaling (DLSS) on graphics cards with 16GB or less of VRAM and 1440p or higher resolution.

Outside of updates like the one for NVIDIA DLSS 3 support seen today, Cyberpunk 2077 players can look forward to the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. The DLC will feature the iconic Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America.

