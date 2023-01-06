Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

CD Projekt Red settles Cyberpunk 2077 investor lawsuit for $1.85 million

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer has settled an investor lawsuit filed in 2020 by Rosen Law Firm for $1.85 million in damages.
Morgan Shaver
CD Projekt Red
Following the infamously rocky release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in December of 2020, developer CD Projekt Red was hit with multiple lawsuits including one headed by two separate law firms and led by plaintiff Andrew Trampe.

This suit in question alleged that CD Projekt Red misled investors over the state of Cyberpunk 2077 and stated that the game was “virtually unplayable” on then current-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch, thus resulting in financial damages being incurred.

Now, CD Projekt Red is looking at a settlement of this lawsuit for a sizable $1.85 million as recently signed off on by a federal judge of the Central District of California. As reported by outlets like Ars Technica, this represents approximately 16.8 percent of the estimated recoverable damages and will result in compensation amounting to $0.49 per eligible share of CD Projekt Red securities.

As set by the judge, deadlines for determining fees, notifying class members, and final approvals of the settlement were set from now through June 1, 2023. Interestingly, this suit mirrors another lawsuit that CD Projekt Red settled for the same $1.85 million figure back in December 2021.

In the years that have followed the game’s release, CD Projekt Red have made a wealth of improvements to Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, Shacknews recently recognized it as the Most Improved Game of 2022.

For more on CD Projekt Red, check out some of our previous coverage including how The Witcher 3’s next-gen update included some long-overdue features, and the reveal of Idris Elba’s participation in the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

