Luminous Productions to merge into Square Enix in May 2023

Luminous Productions is coming off of the release of Forspoken and is still currently working on patches and DLC for the game, but soon it will reorganize to become a full part of Square Enix. It has been announced that Luminous Productions will merge into Square Enix and become part of the larger publisher this coming May 2023. Until then, it will still work on new content and improvements for Forspoken with a patch coming shortly and DLC coming in the summer season.
The decision to merge Luminous Productions into Square Enix was announced via a press release from the latter, as well as a statement on the Luminous Productions Twitter on February 28, 2023. The merge is set to be completed by May 1, 2023, and Square Enix believes it will boost Luminous’ output of AAA game development:
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.