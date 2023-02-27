Destiny 2: Lightfall preload file size Destiny 2: Lightfall preload has begun. Here are the storage requirements to download the files and the space you need for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is less than a day away but players can already start the preload process. The amount of space you need to download Lightfall will differ from platform to platform, but anticipate massive file sizes and a lengthy download time depending on your connection speed.

Destiny 2: Lightfall preload file size

The following table offers information for the Destiny 2 install size and how much space you need to actually begin downloading Lightfall as part of the preload process. Check your storage device to ensure you have the necessary space.

Destiny 2: Lightfall preload file size Platform Install size Space needed for preload Steam 102.6 GB 233.2 GB Epic Games Store 101.51 GB 223.3 GB Microsoft Store 102.13 GB 102.13 GB PlayStation 5 102.6 GB 102.6 GB PlayStation 4 88.21 GB 184.64 GB Xbox Series X/S 108.59 GB 108.59 GB Xbox One 89.21 GB 89.21 GB

Some may notice that the space needed to download Lightfall is larger than the Destiny 2 install size. This is especially noticeable for the Steam and EGS versions. You do not need to have 230+ GB of storage set aside at all times, just during the download process. Once it is done, Destiny 2 and the Lightfall expansion will only take up the space listed in the left column.

Bungie’s Support Site notes that the install size may differ based on language. The install sizes in the table above is just the maximum possible size players will need to download. For example, when playing on Steam, I only needed to download 81.1 GB compared to the 102.6 GB listed above.

How to preload Lightfall



Source: Bungie

The Lightfall preload process should be simple. Players on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, EGS), should navigate to the platform’s download tab. Destiny 2 should be available to download. Failing this, attempt to launch the game or restart the program.

For those on console, navigate to the platform’s store and search for Destiny 2: Lightfall. If you’ve purchased the expansion, there should be a download option to begin the process. Alternatively, you may find the preload ready to go in your downloads.

Bungie has tweeted that players on PlayStation 4 should check and install all available updates. Once this is done, log into the game and get past the title screen to see “the custom message”.

If you run into any issues with the preloading of Destiny 2: Lightfall, check out the Bungie Help page or ping Bungie Help on Twitter. All that’s left to do now is check your storage devices, free up any space, watch the progress bar tick along as Destiny 2: Lightfall downloads, and wait for the Destiny 2 servers to get back online. We’ll have plenty of Lightfall guides to read in our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.