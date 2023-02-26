Weekend Discussion - February 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
The Crisis in Cosmology
Our understanding of the universe is slowly getting better, but some ideas aren't playing nice with one another. This is certainly problematic.
The movement of the galaxy
Space is moving. Not just space, though, the entire universe. We're moving away from other galaxies but some of them will also collide! It's madness.
Ranking the Scorpion levels
The Scorpion tank is one of the best tanks in video games. Fight me. But the thing about Halo is that some Scorpion levels are better than others. What's your favorite? Mine would probably be Assault on the Control Room.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Wouldn't be a Sunday without some sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a devilishly tricky puzzle by none other than Phistomefel.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Cocaine Bear is looking even better
here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCV— Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 14, 2023
Now go play the game!
The Traveler is too OP
Sheesh. Nerf The Traveler. pic.twitter.com/JxqiocDVA8— Xav de Matos (@Xav) February 23, 2023
Or is it? It looks like the Witness didn't care too much about this blast. Nerf the Witness.
Don't just be sad
Comic by @SWatercolour pic.twitter.com/6cVJpQ6cF5— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) February 22, 2023
Be sad, for a little bit.
Kitty cat picture book!
left my cat with my parents for 2 weeks and my mom made a book, a thread pic.twitter.com/w0nkpF338w— chaotic cats (@chaoticcatpics) February 22, 2023
This little kitty is too adorable.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Shake That Bush Again - The Mooney Suzuki
- Reinventing the Wheel to Run Myself Over - Fall Out Boy
- Saccharine Smile - Donots
- Rookie of the Year - Funeral for a Friend
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe review: Magical merriment
- PlayStation VR2 launch lineup hands-on impressions
- PlayStation VR2 review: A new generation of immersion
- Horizon Call of the Mountain review: The mountain is busy
- PAX East 2023 4-Day Badge giveaway
-
