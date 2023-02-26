Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - February 26, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Crisis in Cosmology

Our understanding of the universe is slowly getting better, but some ideas aren't playing nice with one another. This is certainly problematic.

The movement of the galaxy

Space is moving. Not just space, though, the entire universe. We're moving away from other galaxies but some of them will also collide! It's madness.

Ranking the Scorpion levels

The Scorpion tank is one of the best tanks in video games. Fight me. But the thing about Halo is that some Scorpion levels are better than others. What's your favorite? Mine would probably be Assault on the Control Room.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Wouldn't be a Sunday without some sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a devilishly tricky puzzle by none other than Phistomefel.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cocaine Bear is looking even better

Now go play the game!

The Traveler is too OP

Or is it? It looks like the Witness didn't care too much about this blast. Nerf the Witness.

Don't just be sad

Be sad, for a little bit.

Kitty cat picture book!

This little kitty is too adorable.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola