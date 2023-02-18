Weekend Discussion - February 18, 2023

The weekend is here! Before the start of NBA All-Star Saturday, let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shut up and JAM!

Who will steal the show in Salt Lake tonight? 🍿#StateFarmSaturday coverage tips off at 6:30 PM ET on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/N0tK9gBEPU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2023

The Slam Dunk Contest has been more miss than hit in recent years, but there's no denying that when it's on, it's on, so it's still appointment television.

Palming your basketball

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App - and you can be in it! pic.twitter.com/FKYJvskf0H — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

Mixing professional basketball with all the awkwardness of a CES tech demo.

Measuring up to her Stature

El Cap guests got a f-ant-astic surprise when Cassie Lang herself Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian who plays Veb, Kevin Feige, Producer Stephen Broussard & Composer Christophe Beck came on stage to introduce #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania! Get 🎟️: ttps://bit.ly/ECT_AWQuantumania pic.twitter.com/LoLcVSLlJF — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) February 18, 2023

MCU head honcho Kevin Feige and Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton were in attendance at the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania screening in Hollywood last night, which I only mention because I was in the back row live. Go, me!

I still have Quantumania thoughts and as soon as I have a chance to stop running, I'll sit down and jot those down.

Speaking of Marvel...

okay but moon girl & devil dinosaur's interpretation of the beyonder is so classic cartoon network, I am absolutely OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/M9w8y1hSSg — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) February 17, 2023

No joke, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur might be the best Marvel show out there right now. Go watch this, if you haven't already. The first six episodes are on Disney+.

Weekend grooves

Speaking of Moon Girl, the music on this show is legit. Check out some of these songs.

