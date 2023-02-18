Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - February 18, 2023

Come for the vibes, stay for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur appreciation.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The weekend is here! Before the start of NBA All-Star Saturday, let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shut up and JAM!

The Slam Dunk Contest has been more miss than hit in recent years, but there's no denying that when it's on, it's on, so it's still appointment television.

Palming your basketball

Mixing professional basketball with all the awkwardness of a CES tech demo.

Measuring up to her Stature

MCU head honcho Kevin Feige and Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton were in attendance at the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania screening in Hollywood last night, which I only mention because I was in the back row live. Go, me!

I still have Quantumania thoughts and as soon as I have a chance to stop running, I'll sit down and jot those down.

Speaking of Marvel...

No joke, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur might be the best Marvel show out there right now. Go watch this, if you haven't already. The first six episodes are on Disney+.

Weekend grooves

Speaking of Moon Girl, the music on this show is legit. Check out some of these songs.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

