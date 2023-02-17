Sega says Sonic Frontiers sales exceeded expectations Even though the Metacritic score was lower than Sega had hoped, it notes that Sonic Frontiers sold better than expected.

In a call with investors last week, as reported by outlets like VGC, Sega remarked on how Sonic Frontiers sold far better than the company previously expected. While sales exceeded expectations, the Sega team does note that the game’s Metascores were lower than it had hoped for. Nevertheless, Sega points to Sonic Frontiers as a title it expects to continue to sell well over the long term.

The number of units sold greatly exceeded the full-year plan at the beginning of the fiscal year, and we recognise that this is a title that we will continue to sell over the long term based on our sales strategies, such as pricing, promotions and the development of free DLC.

Despite the “slightly lower than expected” Metascore from critics, Sega expressed positive sentiment in regards to the “extremely high ratings” given to the game by users.

Although it is true that the Metascore was slightly lower than expected, we believe that we were able to release a title that has been well received by many people around the world, thanks to the extremely high ratings from users.

When asked about sales strategies for Sonic Frontiers including discounts, Sega mentions having temporarily held a Black Friday sale before returning the game to its original price and that it has been able to “achieve results so far while maintaining the price level to a certain extent.” Sega then went on to outline plans to release the “recently announced additional DLC sequentially” which it believes will help build up repeat sales.

In the previously shared roadmap for Sonic Frontiers, three free content updates are planned for 2023 with initial inclusions such as new challenge modes, photo mode, and juke box. Beyond this, future DLC for Sonic Frontiers will introduce a new open zone challenge to the game called “Sonic’s Birthday” along with new Koko, in addition to new playable story content and characters.

We were among those who reviewed Sonic Frontiers favorably and found it a blast to play despite some minor technical issues. In the future, we look forward to seeing how the game's DLC will further enhance the experience.