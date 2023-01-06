Sonic Frontiers gets free demo on the Nintendo Switch It might not be the most high-quality way to play the game, but Sonic Frontiers is still decent on Switch and now you can give it a try for free.

It’s been a little bit since Sonic Frontiers initially wowed us with its unique open-zone design, but if you weren’t convinced by our opinion, maybe trying it for yourself for free is the way to go. In that case, there’s a fresh demo for Sonic Frontiers available on Nintendo Switch as of today. It’s arguably not the best way to play the game, but it’s still a solid look at what you’re in for throughout the latest 3D Sonic adventure.

Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto shared word of the demo coming to Nintendo Switch back in December 2022 via his Twitter, but it just launched worldwide today. Available on the Sonic Frontiers Nintendo eShop page, players can download the demo for free. It includes the first 15 minutes of the game, which features the intro, a dip into the open-world action design, and some of the Cyberspace Sonic levels.

The Sonic Frontiers demo on Nintendo Switch means you can try the game for free now.

Source: Nintendo

Sonic Frontiers caught us by surprise as quite the delight when it launched in November 2022. We very much enjoyed this latest chapter in the Sonic universe, including its fast and stylish platforming, absolutely massive bosses, and sweet soundtrack. It was a regular fixture of conversation during The Shacknews Awards 2022 and even went on to win Best Strand Game of 2022 for the way in which you fix up a broken world and bring Sonic’s friends back together. We also gave it high marks in our Shacknews review for all of the above.

That said, you don’t have to take our word for it. It doesn’t cost a dime to try Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch now, so go see for yourself what the fuss is about and whether or not the game is up your alley.