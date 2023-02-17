YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigns after 24 years at Google Wojcicki had been leading YouTube for 9 years. Former Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will become the new head of YouTube.

The leadership of YouTube is shaking up after nearly a decade. Susan Wojcicki has been CEO of YouTube for 9 years and working at Google for over 24, but today she announced she’s resigning from her position and exiting the company. Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will pick up the role of Head of YouTube in Wojcicki’s place.

Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation on her personal Twitter and in a YouTube press release on February 16, 2023. In her resignation, Wojcicki stated that she is exiting Google to focus on her personal life and perhaps some new projects:

After nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about. The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.

Former Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will take Susan Wojcicki's place as head of YouTube.

Source: CNET

Wojcicki goes on to say that she feels confident in Neal Mohan as her replacement in leadership at YouTube.

When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015… He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube.

Interestingly, Wojcicki leaves as YouTube has been down against expectations on ad revenue for a couple quarters. The video platform is still making money for Google hand-over-foot, though, with $7.96 billion in ad revenue reported for Q4 2022. Nonethelesss, with Mohan taking over as head of YouTube in Wojcicki’s place, it will be interesting to see where the platform goes from here. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates and details.