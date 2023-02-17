Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigns after 24 years at Google

Wojcicki had been leading YouTube for 9 years. Former Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will become the new head of YouTube.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Getty Images
1

The leadership of YouTube is shaking up after nearly a decade. Susan Wojcicki has been CEO of YouTube for 9 years and working at Google for over 24, but today she announced she’s resigning from her position and exiting the company. Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will pick up the role of Head of YouTube in Wojcicki’s place.

Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation on her personal Twitter and in a YouTube press release on February 16, 2023. In her resignation, Wojcicki stated that she is exiting Google to focus on her personal life and perhaps some new projects:

Former Chief Product Officer and new head of YouTube Neal Mohan
Former Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will take Susan Wojcicki's place as head of YouTube.
Source: CNET

Wojcicki goes on to say that she feels confident in Neal Mohan as her replacement in leadership at YouTube.

Interestingly, Wojcicki leaves as YouTube has been down against expectations on ad revenue for a couple quarters. The video platform is still making money for Google hand-over-foot, though, with $7.96 billion in ad revenue reported for Q4 2022. Nonethelesss, with Mohan taking over as head of YouTube in Wojcicki’s place, it will be interesting to see where the platform goes from here. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates and details.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

