ShackStream: Big Team Building in Wild Hearts - Episode 45 The Shack staff is getting its hunt on with a bit of Kemono fighting in Wild Hearts.

Spend enough time around these parts and you’ll quickly discover we have a penchant for fighting big monsters together. We love nothing more than picking out a weapon, preparing our tools, and working together to take down a massive beast. It just so happens that Wild Hearts has all of that fun stuff, so we’re playing it today on stream. Come and check it out.

This episode of Big Team Building scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The livestream will go for two hours, wrapping either at the start of your evening in the west coast or later at night for those living in the east. For anyone like myself in another part of the world, it could wrap around your lunchtime.

No matter what time it is where you live, we hope you come and join us as we hunt Kemono. Wild Hearts is Koei Tecmo’s take on the incredibly popular monster hunting genre popularized by – you guessed it – Monster Hunter. The series gained popularity among a larger crowd with Monster Hunter World but fans have since felt a bit starved given the staggered release of new titles. However, Wild Hearts is certainly filling the void.

As you watch us rally together to hunt the giant, fauna and flora hybrid beasts, take a moment to subscribe to our channel using your free monthly subscription. You can get this by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Don’t have Prime or already given away your free sub to another channel? Firstly, that is a deep betrayal and secondly, you can support us for free by checking out Shackpets on iOS and Android. So come and watch us work together to hunt some Kemono!