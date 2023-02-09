ShackStream: Big Team Building in Dark and Darker - Episode 44 We're picking our favorite class and putting on our armor as the Shack staff prepares to dive into Dark and Darker.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about Dark and Darker over the past couple of days. We’ve been diving deep into the dungeons and have decided it would make for the perfect addition to our Big Team Building rotation of games. So join us at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET as we see if we can successfully escape with our lives and some loot.

This episode of Big Team Building scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Anticipate the stream lasting at least two hours as we spend every minute of that trying our best to work together as a team to find success.

Perhaps you haven’t heard about Dark and Darker, and although I do question why you’d choose to live under a rock, I’m here to bring you the good news. Dark and Darker is a PvPvE experience where you and two friends venture into a dungeon to fight against incredibly tough monsters. Unfortunately, other players have done the same thing and you’ll need to work out whether to fight them or avoid them. Loot chests, scavenge for supplies, and find one of the escape portals to get out with your life and loot. We’ve got a helpful guide on how to actually play Dark and Darker if you want to get in on the fun.

As it always the case, I want to thank our loyal viewers and followers for showing up each week and saying hello.