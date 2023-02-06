Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q4 2022 earnings results beat expectations
The company beat analyst expectations, while seeing record quarterly net bookings in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has shared its earnings results for Q4 2022 and included in the report are details on how the company beat expectations. Previously, expectations put EPS at $1.51 with revenue expectations at $3.2 billion. In the report, fourth quarter net bookings came in at $3.57 billion with adjusted EPS at $1.87. With this, Activision Blizzard beat on revenue by around $300 million. Additionally, it's pointed out in the report that the company ended 2022 with record quarterly net bookings.
"We ended 2022 with record quarterly net bookings as we delivered on our mission to bring epic joy to players. I’m grateful to our talented and hardworking teams for their many successes entertaining our hundreds of millions of players around the world. We look forward to a historic year, as we work toward merging with Microsoft. This merger will enable us to better serve our players, create greater opportunities for our employees, and allow us to succeed in an increasingly competitive global gaming industry,” said Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q4 2022 earnings results beat expectations