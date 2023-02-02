GoPro (GPRO) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS expectations The popular outdoor camera creator saw a decent quarter, falling just shy on revenue expectations, but beating on earnings-per-share.

Among the many tech companies reporting on their quarterly earnings results this previous quarter, outdoor camera company GoPro was among them. The company just put out its Q4 2022 earnings results, and while it couldn’t quite reach revenue expectations set for it, the earnings-per-share (EPS) metric ended up overcoming analyst expectations to make for an alright fiscal quarter.

GoPro released its Q4 2022 earnings results via its investor relations website on February 2, 2023. When it came to revenue, GoPro put up a total revenue of $321 million USD. That was just shy of the analyst expectations which were set at $323 million. However, GoPro’s EPS numbers fared better. It was only expected to put up an EPS of $0.09 per share, but managed to get to an actual EPS of $0.12 per share, decently above the estimates.

GoPro's stock jumped erratically in after hours trading on its Q4 2022 results detailing a revenue miss and an EPS beat.

Source: Google

GoPro is a company that has been faced with immense trouble in recent years. As primarily an outdoor tech company, GoPro faced significant challenges in moving its products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, it came out the other side and is still kicking about now as one of the foremost outdoor action-intensive camera makers.

GoPro’s FY2022 has been somewhat indicative of this slight recovery. The company began the year with narrow EPS and revenue beats in Q1 2022. It also put up beats in both metrics in Q3 2022. It isn’t anywhere near where it was back in 2014 or even 2015, but the company still continues to remain in the market. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further tech companies reporting earnings results as they happen this season.