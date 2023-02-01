Facebook Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022 In addition to losing money, Reality Labs employees were among those affected by layoffs during Q4 2022.

Facebook (META) has shared its earnings report for Q4 2022, and included in the report are details on how Reality Labs lost a sizable $13.7 billion in 2022. In addition, it’s noted that a layoff of approximately 11,000 employees took place during the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, with Reality Labs and FoA employees among those affected.

Not only were Reality Labs employees affected by layoffs, but the total restructuring charges recorded under Meta’s Reality Labs segment amounted to $440 million during Q4 2022.

Total restructuring charges recorded under our FoA segment were $3.76 billion and RL segment were $440 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these charges, our operating margin would have been 13 percentage points higher, our effective tax rate would have been one percentage point lower, and our diluted EPS would have been $1.24 higher for the fourth quarter of 2022. The impact of the severance and other personnel costs recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was not material after offsetting with the savings from the decreases in payroll, bonus and other benefits expenses.

Difficulties with Reality Labs aside, Meta recorded $32.17 and $116.61 billion, a decrease of 4 percent and 1 percent year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. Employee headcount was reported at 86,482 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20 percent year-over-year with the recorded headcount including “a substantial majority of the approximately 11,000 employees impacted by the layoff we announced in November 2022, who will no longer be reflected in our headcount by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”

For more on Meta’s Q4 2022 earnings results, be sure to take a look at the full report. Also read through our coverage including Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings results beating revenue expectations.