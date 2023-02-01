Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations

It would seem that Meta was able to put up winning numbers when it came to revenue expectations for its Q4 2022 earnings results.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via GeekWire File Photo / Nat Levy
1

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) was the latest tech giant on deck report its quarterly earnings results today. The company just closed out its Q4 2022, ending its fiscal year, and it seems to have done well from an overall revenue standpoint. The company was able to handily beat expectations, posting a winning quarter to cap off its FY 2022.

Meta posted its Q4 2022 earnings results via its investor relations website on February 1, 2023. The company put up an impressive quarter when it came to its overall revenue. The company was expected to post a Q4 2022 revenue of $31.5 billion USD. Instead, it overachieved by putting up an actual revenue of $32.2 billion.

Facebook (META) stock chart as of February 1, 2023 at 1:27 p.m. PT.
Facebook's (META) stock was up in after hours trading following strong revenue results from its Q4 2022 earnings results.
Source: Google

Meta was a little less successful in its earnings-per-share (EPS). The company posted a diluted EPS of $1.76 per share. This was short against a Wall Street analyst expectation of $2.22 per share and an earnings whisper expectation of $2.25 per share. However, Meta also attributed this shortcoming to the costs of its layoffs in November in which the company cut around 11,000 employees:

Despite that loss reportedly due to layoffs and the miss on EPS, Meta enjoyed success at its bottom line for revenue. As we continue to report on company earnings results this season, stay tuned for more reporting on Meta and further companies here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola