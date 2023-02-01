Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations It would seem that Meta was able to put up winning numbers when it came to revenue expectations for its Q4 2022 earnings results.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) was the latest tech giant on deck report its quarterly earnings results today. The company just closed out its Q4 2022, ending its fiscal year, and it seems to have done well from an overall revenue standpoint. The company was able to handily beat expectations, posting a winning quarter to cap off its FY 2022.

Meta posted its Q4 2022 earnings results via its investor relations website on February 1, 2023. The company put up an impressive quarter when it came to its overall revenue. The company was expected to post a Q4 2022 revenue of $31.5 billion USD. Instead, it overachieved by putting up an actual revenue of $32.2 billion.

Facebook's (META) stock was up in after hours trading following strong revenue results from its Q4 2022 earnings results.

Meta was a little less successful in its earnings-per-share (EPS). The company posted a diluted EPS of $1.76 per share. This was short against a Wall Street analyst expectation of $2.22 per share and an earnings whisper expectation of $2.25 per share. However, Meta also attributed this shortcoming to the costs of its layoffs in November in which the company cut around 11,000 employees:

Total restructuring charges recorded under our FoA segment were $3.76 billion and RL segment were $440 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these charges, our operating margin would have been 13 percentage points higher, our effective tax rate would have been one percentage point lower, and our diluted EPS would have been $1.24 higher for the fourth quarter of 2022. The impact of the severance and other personnel costs recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was not material after offsetting with the savings from the decreases in payroll, bonus and other benefits expenses.

Despite that loss reportedly due to layoffs and the miss on EPS, Meta enjoyed success at its bottom line for revenue.