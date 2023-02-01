Tomb Raider Reloaded opens pre-registration on mobile for February 2023 release Lara Croft's latest mobile adventure will also be coming to Netflix Games where subscribers can play it for free.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is a mobile game for iOS and Android from CDE Entertainment and the developers at Emerald City Games, and though it’s been quiet for a while, it now has a release date. Pre-registration on iOS and Android devices opened up today ahead of Tomb Raider Reloaded’s worldwide launch in February 2023. What’s more, it will be coming to Netflix Games where subscribers can check it out.

CDE Entertainment and Emerald City Games announced the details on Tomb Raider Reloaded’s release date on February 1, 2023. Tomb Raider Reloaded will officially be coming to iOS and Android devices on February 14, 2023, and pre-registration for the game is available either by the game’s website for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can also enjoy the game when it comes to Netflix Games.

If you recall hearing of Tomb Raider Reloaded before, you’re not mistaken. The game was first announced back in 2020 and was slated to release in 2021. However, COVID-19 delayed the game’s development quite a bit, and then the Tomb Raider IP changed hands when Embracer Group bought it from Square Enix, along with Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montreal in May 2022. Tomb Raider Reloaded seemed to have been lost in the shuffle for a while, but is now back and ready to go.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will feature top-down action gameplay as players navigate enemies, puzzles, and traps with a number weapons.

Source: Embracer Group

By the look of things, Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down shooter, pitting Lara Craft against a variety of levels full of enemies and traps. The game is free with in-app adds and features in-game purchases (which Netflix Games subscribers won’t have to deal with). With the release date set, stay tuned for more details leading up to its launch.