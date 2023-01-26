Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 85

We're discussing Oscar noms and Netflix on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, friends! It's time for more Pop! Goes the Culture goodness. Donovan and Greg are back to break down what's new in movies and TV. Stop by for the final January 2023 episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 85 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12:00 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars are out and will be a central talking point on today's show. We'll also be discussing a very interesting quote from Netflix's co-CEO about its rich history of canceling shows.

Thank you for joining us this week (and every other week) to discuss movies and TV. If you're looking for another way to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our channel, which you can do at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

The lights are going down, It’s time for episode 85 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

