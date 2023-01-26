Road 96: Mile 0 is a prequel to the 2021 adventure game Road 96: Mile 0 takes us back to Petria this April.

Road 96 was released as a multi-platform title in 2021. This adventure game tasked players with hitchhiking across Petria as they attempted to flee the fictional country. Known for its procedurally generated structure and memorable encounters, developer Digixart isn’t ready to leave this game in the rearview mirror. Road 96: Mile 0 is an upcoming prequel to the original game, and it’s set to launch on April 4, 2023.

The announcement trailer for Road 96: Mile 0 was shared to publisher Ravenscourt’s YouTube channel. The game again takes place in Petria, during a time of increased political and social tension that precedes the road trip in the first game. Although the fictional country of Petria is familiar territory. Mile 0 will explore a side of it that we didn’t get to see much of in Road 96.

Set on White Sands, Petria´s only luxurious community, the game takes place just before the road trip which started in the summer of 1996. Players will alternate between the roles of Zoe and Kaito, two teenagers with opposite backgrounds and beliefs.

Players will remember Zoe, a protagonist from the original Road 96. Kaito, however, originates from a previous Digixart project, Lost in Harmony, which was the studio’s debut title. With Zoe coming from a wealthy side of town and Kaito living in poverty, the story will highlight the differences and similarities between them. The narrative will ultimately set the stage for the events of the first game.

Knowing the state of affairs in the original Road 96, we’re quite interested in seeing how Mile 0 plays out. We were big fans of the original Road 96, as stated in our 2021 review. Stick with us as we await more details on Road 96: Mile 0.