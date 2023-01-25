ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 281 Will tonight be the night we save Zelda from evil and restore Hyrule to its former glory?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough. During the last Link to the Past episode, we completed a big chunk of the game by beating the first four Dark World dungeons. That being said, there is plenty left to accomplish as the last few dungeons are some of the tougher dungeons the game has to offer.

There are side-quest missions that we can take a stab at so we can get our hands on more heart pieces and extra equipment. I’d also like to mention that I don’t think I’ve beaten the first four Dark World dungeons as quick as I have in this playthrough so it’s really turning our into something special. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if we keep the good times rolling by saving the remaining lost maidens and save Hyrule from Ganon!

The temple at Lake Hylia is our next challenge. Will we be able to get through the maze-like frozen fortress?

Nintendo must have heard my pleas for the Nintendo Switch Online service needing games so they finally got around to bringing a new game to the service. I have been planning to start a GoldenEye 007 playthrough on the Stevetendo show but Nintendo was dragging their feet on the release date. It's going to play playable this week on the Nintendo Switch Online so I think we know our next new playthrough. When I was younger when GoldenEye 007 released, I hated the game but I'm ready to give this iconic game a second chance.

