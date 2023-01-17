Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 16, 2023 Brush up on all of the exciting livestreams the Shacknews crew has lined up this week and find out when each stream is set to air.

Monday is here once more which means we’ve got another full week of fun Shacknews livestreams for you to savor. If you’re wondering what some of these livestreams are, or what time they’re set to air, we’ve also got you covered with a look at our livestream schedule for the week of January 16!

As always, you can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Retail Therapy Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Jan's Weekly Gaming Stream Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Now that you're all caught up with this week's livestream schedule we want to take a moment to say thank you to anyone and everyone who drops in and checks out one or more of our weekly shows, it's always very much appreciated.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, don’t forget that you can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming. For more Shacknews video content, also be sure to check out and subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.