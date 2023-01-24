Forspoken gets PC demo alongside its release today PC players can finally try Forspoken before they buy it as the demo comes to Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Windows today.

Forspoken has launched today and with it, Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ quirky magic-infused parkour adventure game also has a demo on PC for those who want to try the game before they buy. Forspoken launched on PC and PlayStation 5 today, but only the PS5 version had a free playable demo until now. With this release, PC players can also see what it’s about before they commit to a purchase.

Luminous Productions announced the release of the Forspoken PC demo in a blog post on its website celebrating the game’s official launch. Having come out on PS5 and PC today, players can explore a mysterious and magical world as Frey Holland — a modern woman yanked out of her own time and place and transported to a world of Athia in which a magical, sentient Cuff guides her to take control of mysterious powers, save the land from a deadly force known as the Break, and find her way back home. The PC demo is availabel on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Windows.

Forspoken is a beautiful game, but not without its flaws according to many critics, which makes a free demo in which you can try the game well worth it.

Source: Steam

Forspoken reviews came out this week and discourse on the game has been rampant. By many accounts, it’s a middling game leaning on the positive end. Our own Ozzie Mejia gave the game a 6 out of 10 in our Shacknews review, sharing that while he loved the combat design, beautifully open world, and magical parkour, he found elements such as the story to be underwhelming and the main character to be unlikeable. We weren’t alone in our views of the game, as among critic reviews, it currently has an average score of 68 on Metacritic with a wide range of reactions to its content.

With that in mind, Forspoken truly seems like a game you might want to try before you drop your hard-earned cash. Stay tuned as we post more coverage and updates on Forspoken and other Square Enix games.