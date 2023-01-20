Which devices are compatible with the Stadia Controller? While Stadia service has ended, there's still a use for that Stadia controller. Find out which devices you can still use it with.

Service for Google Stadia has come to an end. However, its legacy can still live on, especially if you own the proprietary Stadia controller. It is possible to disable the device's Wi-Fi connectivity and replace it with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connector in order to make it compatible with a range of devices.

Which devices are compatible with the Stadia Controller via Bluetooth Low Energy?



Source: Google

Whlie the Google Support website does not include an exact listing of specific devices, it does offer a general idea of what a Stadia Controller can connect to via Bluetooth Low Energy. Hardware running the following operating systems should work with a Stadia Controller:

Windows 10 and 11 + Steam

MacOS 13 + Steam

ChromeOS

Android

Be aware of a few caveats of note. Devices must have a Bluetooth Low Energy adapter in order for the Stadia Controller to establish a wireless connection. Also, be sure to note that Haptics may not work across all systems.

If you're on a Linux-based system, scroll down on the Google Support site and follow the steps to activate the Stadia Controller. You should be able to use and update your controller after following those instructions.

If the process of making the Stadia Controller work wirelessly proves or sounds too cumbersome, worry not. While a Bluetooth Low Energy connection is required for wireless play, it is still possible to connect it with a USB cable and use it as a wired controller.

Those are the devices that can run a Stadia Controller wirelessly via Bluetooth Low Energy. Remember to bookmark the Stadia website in the event that you need to refresh your memory on how to establish or re-establish a BLE connection in the wake of Stadia service coming to an end.