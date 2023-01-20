Marvel's Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC gets January release date The Merc with the Mouth is coming with new cards, story missions, and Abbey upgrades in The Good, The Bad, and The Undead DLC this month.

If you’ve been playing your way through Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’d best get ready for more action. The first DLC of several planned for the game is dropping at the end of this month. The Good, The Bad, and The Undead features Deadpool as a new hero for your squads and you’ll likewise be able to check out new cards, new story missions, and further extras and upgrades once the DLC launches.

Firaxis and 2K Games revealed the full details of the Deadpool DLC via the Midnight Suns Twitter on January 19, 2023. Coming on January 26 for all available platforms Midnight Suns is on, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead is the first chapter of four planned DLC that will be brining new content to the game. This one focuses entirely on Deadpool and his slapstick antics. The Merc With The Mouth comes as a playable hero with his own extensive set of Attack, Skill, and Heroic cards, not to mention interactions at the Haven in which you can gain his friendship if you so choose.

Deadpool's The Good, The Bad, and The Undead DLC comes to Marvel's Midnight Suns on January 26.

Additionally, players will engage in new story missions alongside Deadpool. You’ll be able to go on new missions and face unique enemies. You’ll also be able to research new upgrades back at the Abbey base, such as the Food Truck Upgrade.

Deadpool marks the opening volley of Midnight Suns DLC content. Firaxis and 2K previously confirmed that further DLC content will be centered around Venom, Morbius, and Storm. There’s no telling when these other content packs will be coming, but you can get them all individually, or as a bundle in the Midnight Suns Season Pass.

If the other three DLC are anything like Deadpool’s, it looks like there’s going to be a substantial amount of fun to be had with Midnight Suns over the course of 2023. That said, we’ll get to see for ourselves how Deadpool handles in the game next week. Stay tuned for more Midnight Suns news and coverage, including a deep dive into what potential Midnight Suns has for its sequel.