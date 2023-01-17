ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 277 Will we defeat Bowser and rescue the Princess tonight? Find out in Super Mario World on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back to Dinosaur Land to help Super Mario save the Princess from the evil clutches of Bowser in Super Mario World. In the last Super Mario World episode, me made our way all the way to the Forest of Illusions as well as clearing the Star Road stages. The reward for beating the Star Road is access to the Special World stages as well as being able to fast-travel around the world map.

That being said, the Special World stages are some of the toughest in Super Mario World so it will be a real challenge to complete them. The challenge of locating all the level exits and defeat Bowser also hangs over our heads as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if we save Princess Toadstool from King Koopa tonight!

Our goal is the front door of Bowser's Castle in the Valley of Bowser. Can we get there?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Things are going to get interesting on Stevetendo as we continue Pokemon Leaf Green and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see.

It would be nice if Nintendo added new games to the Nintendo Switch Online service as we’re going to run out of fresh games to play. That being said, keep suggesting games from the various Nintendo Switch Online service and I’ll take them under consideration.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!