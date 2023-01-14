Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 7 here Just one day left! Help Games Done Quick with one more rally for charity, as AGDQ 2023 reaches the finish line.

Awesome Games Done Quick is back for just one more day! It's been a wild week of virtual speedruns from across the ages of gaming, but today is the last day of this wonderful event. The mission has remained the same throughout the week. It's been to blaze through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch and do so for charity.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online takes place from the homes of many of the world's best runners. GDQ has raised more than $1.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation with just one day left to go. Shacknews will be watching all day and we'll continue to highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. It's Stepmania, baby!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7 taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:15 AM Mega Man: Rock N Roll Any% - PC Amad 50:00 7:15 AM A.R.E.S. Extinction Agenda EX Ares vs Taurus Any% NG+ - PC KiwamiZX 30:00 7:55 AM Mighty Gunvolt Burst Any% (Normal, Call) - PC KiwamiZX 45:00 8:50 AM Donald in Maui Mallard Any% (Genesis, Practice) - Genesis SBDWolf 18:00 9:18 AM The Lion King Any% Easy - SNES SBDWolf 18:00 10:01 AM LOVE 3 Any% Race - PC Char_bunny, Paulister, Heponwana 20:00 10:36 AM The Pedestrian Any% - PC Paulister 18:00 11:09 AM Metroid Dread All Bosses Glitchless Race - Switch Ednolium, Manijure 1:35:00 12:59 PM Terraria Moon Lord no major abuses - PC Haboo 1:50:00 3:04 PM Half-Life: Alyx Inbounds - PC: VR Buffet Time 50:00 4:09 PM Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Old Souls - PC Nyk_Style 1:20:00 5:44 PM BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 100% - SNES Glan 1:15:00 7:14 PM Pokémon Legends: Arceus All Lords - Switch halqery 2:45:00 10:24 PM Event Recap Recap 100% - Live Sent, Mike Uyama, JHobz 15:00 10:39 PM Super Mario Bros. 3 Any% Warpless - NES mitchflowerpower 55:00

3:04PM - Half-Life: Alyx

Any chance to witness a playthrough of the 2020 Shacknews Game of the Year is one we're going to take. Buffet Time will look to stay inbounds and aim to complete Valve's VR opus in just under an hour.

7:14PM - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've seen good Pokemon runs in GDQ history, but we especially look forward to seeing of the first mainline runs of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a game that totally changed the series formula for the better. Let's watch as halquery looks to summon All Lords in 2 hours and 45 minutes, while rallying the GDQ viewers towards another event donation record.

10:39PM - Super Mario Bros. 3

We're used to seeing mitchflowerpower work GDQ events, but it's a rare treat to see him with the final game slot. Watch the legend himself look to finish Nintendo's all-time great game in just under an hour and hopefully spur one last burst of donations.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online wraps up tonight. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back later tonight for the final totals.