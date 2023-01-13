Google & Nvidia express concerns to FTC over Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard Google and Nvidia recently shared concerns with the FTC that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard may give it too much power.

As Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have sought to close their deal that was announced in early 2022, there has been no lack of opposition to it. However, Google and Nvidia are the latest heavy hitters to enter the ring. This late in ongoing scrutiny and investigation, both companies have contacted the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expressing concerns over the deal and how much power it may give Microsoft in gaming, cloud, and subscription services.

The recent communications between Nvidia, Google, and the FTC were reported by Bloomberg, citing sources close to the companies’ ongoing affairs. Nvidia and Google join Sony in raising complaints about Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion USD plan to deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. With the FTC seemingly about to go to court with Microsoft over the deal, Nvidia and Google both reportedly provided information, suggesting that the merger threatens competition, specifically in markets of cloud gaming and services, as well as mobile gaming. While Nvidia didn’t call for the deal to be scrapped, anonymous sources state that the company laid out a case suggesting that the deal would stifle equal and open access to games.

Having had its own merger with Arm dismantled by anti-competitive concerns, Nvidia joins Google in concern over Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Source: Nvidia

For its part, Microsoft once again stressed that it wasn’t out to stifle competition and that it wouldn’t be taking games away from anyone, a stance it has previously kept in regard to franchises like Call of Duty.

“We are prepared to address – and have been proactively addressing – issues raised by regulators or competitors to ensure the deal closes with confidence,” said Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy. “We want people to have more access to games, not less.”

Nonetheless, It would appear that the FTC is not backing down from a court date with Microsoft. Nvidia and Google’s concerns may only serve to fuel the FTC further, as well. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for updates to this story.