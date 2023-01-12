ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic - Episode 40 The Shack staff is heading underground in Deep Rock Galactic for this week's Big Team Building.

We’re back at it again with another episode of Big Team Building. For today’s livestream, the Shacknews staff are blasting off into the world of Deep Rock Galactic as we search for precious minerals and fight against swarms of bugs. Join us over on Twitch!

The Big Team Building livestream is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As always, this stream will be going for two hours which means you have your afternoon entertainment all sorted.

During these two hours, we’re going to try and get through as much mining and resource gathering as we possibly can. We’ve got upgrade points to earn, weapons to unlock, and perks to purchase. While we do this, you’ll have an opportunity to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel to help support us. This can be done at no additional cost provided you link Amazon Prime to Twitch!

In the event you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can show your support by joining us in chat and downloading Shackpets on iOS and Android. We love seeing the adorable pet pictures people upload. Go ahead, download it and share your furry friend with us!

Now, we need to go sharpen our pickaxes, reload our weapons, and prepare to launch to the mineral and bug-rich world of Hoxxes IV. See you soon!