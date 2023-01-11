Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Retail Therapy Ep.18: Lost Origin & Silver Tempest boosters

Greg and Blake are back with their first Pokemon TCG pack breaks of the year!

Blake Morse
It’s a new year and we’ve got some brand-spanking new packs of Pokemon cards to bust out for y’all on the very first episode of Retail Therapy in 2023! Today we’ve got a thick stack of Lost Origin boosters and a few Silver Tempest left over from our last stream to bust open. Will Greg once again be the luckiest boy and end up with all the secret art rares or will it be my week to shine with some lucky pulls?

If you want to join in on all the fun it all gets going at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can catch all the action in the embedded player below, but if you want to participate and chat with us throughout the episode, you’ll have to head over to Twitch and log in to your account. Either way you choose to watch it should be an entertaining episode to say the least!

We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support of our livestream shows. We really hope you enjoy all our regularly scheduled original shows. If you want to show us some support, you can always follow or subscribe to our Twitch channel. And if you have Amazon Prime you can link your Twitch account to it and get a free sub each month. Why not give us some of those sweet Bezos bucks? Even if you don’t give us a follow or sub we hope you enjoy today’s episode of Retail Therapy!

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

