Activision Blizzard refuses to acknowledge Proletariat Games union without NLRB vote Proletariat and Activision Blizzard leadership had a clash of opinion with Communication Workers of America, who accused the company of union-busting tactics.

Activision Blizzard once again appears to be standing in the way of unionization within one of its studios, this time being former Spellbreak developer Proletariat. The studio was moving to unionize with the help of Communications Workers of America (CWA), but Activision Blizzard has issued a statement that it will not currently acknowledge the union until a new formal vote conducted with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is carried out. The CWA has claimed this is part of union-strategy by Activision Blizzard to stifle worker organization.

Activision Blizzard and Proletariat leadership shared a statement on the Proletariat studio website on January 9, 2023. In the release titled “Everyone Deserves a Vote,” Activision and Proletariat management lay out the claim that it found many of its employees would prefer an anonymous vote and it has filed with the NLRB for that vote to happen.

The CWA claims Activision Blizzard is using union-busting tactics to interfere with unionization at Proletariat Games.

Source: Twitter

Activision Blizzard and Proletariat go on to explain their reasoning for the action, claiming it’s to make sure all voices are reasonably heard:

The Proletariat leadership is and has always been pro-worker. In fact, the Proletariat name was inspired by the founders' dissatisfaction as workers in the industry. They wanted everyone to share in the success and ownership of the studio, and to be treated fairly. That included everyone from the most senior to first-time developers, regardless of if they were a manager or an individual contributor, across the full range of disciplines that made up the company.

This statement and action caught the attention of Communications Workers of America, which was working with Proletariat workers to unionize. CWA disagreed with Activision Blizzard’s stance and decision on the matter, accusing the company of utilizing a union-busting gameplan it has carried out before in other instances.

Our Proletariat leadership and upper management at Activision have refused our requests to talk about neutrality and are forcing us through an NLRB election, even though a supermajority of our bargaining unit have signed union cards, and that is not pro-worker. Their actions this week have been right out of the union-busting playbook used by Activision and so many others.

The CWA points to the recently successful unionization vote at ZeniMax Media as an event that spurred Activision Blizzard to act against unionization at Proletariat. The studio was acquired by Activision Blizzard in June 2022 and has since worked on World of Warcraft, including the recently released Dragonflight expansion.

That said, it looks like unionization at Proletariat is hitting a wall that won’t be cleared until the anonymous NLRB vote takes place. As we continue to follow this story for further updates, keep your eyes here at Shacknews for new details as they drop.