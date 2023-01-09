CES 2024 dates move event closer to mid-January It looks like CES is doing away with having to jump on a jet to Vegas right after New Years. CES 2024 has been moved back a few days next January.

One of the more annoying aspects of the Consumer Electronics Show for years has been its proximity to the holidays, forcing attendees to come right off of New Years to head over to Las Vegas for the event’s dates. It looks like in 2024, CES is relieving that pressure a bit more. CES 2024 dates have been announced and they move the event up closer to mid-January than its previous early-January dates.

The organizers behind the Consumer Electronics Show recently confirmed the dates for CES 2024 on the event’s website. CES 2024 is officially scheduled to take place from January 9 to January 12, 2024. It will, of course, still take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, USA. Nonetheless, CES 2024’s dates mark a notable move up from the usual near-New Years agenda, with CES 2023 even having taken place from January 5 to January 8.

CES 2024 is scheduled to take place later than the usual dates, landing on January 9 to January 12, 2024.

Source: CES

This will likely come as refreshing to many attendees and exhibitors at CES 2024. It will allow all involved to breath a little bit after the holidays before jumping into the gauntlet of technology innovation and product showcases. CES 2023 was a big return year for the convention, seeing over 115,000 people attend. However, it will also be interesting to see if this slight schedule shift also boosts or reduces numbers next year.

With CES 2024’s official dates set in stone for the time being, it looks like we have an interesting event to look forward to next year. In the meantime, be sure to check out our latest CES 2023 coverage and round-ups from the event.