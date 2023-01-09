Hello Games relaunches Joe Danger titles as free browser games Hello Games has repackaged Joe Danger Touch and Infinity as free browser games you can play on the franchise's website.

When it comes to Hello Games, the first thing that probably comes to mind for most is No Man’s Sky, but before that there was Joe Danger. Hello Games hasn’t forgotten its humble roots either and invites players to see where it started for free. The developer has dropped a couple Joe Danger games on the franchise’s website where they can be played as free browser-based games.

It was recently that Hello Games revamped the Joe Danger website with the inclusion of two free games: Joe Danger Infinity and Joe Danger Touch. Both are mobile games that came out on iOS devices. They handle in the vein of the Trials motocross arcade games, players navigate levels, trying to get through them as quickly as possible while collecting score-boosting coins and completing challenges in each level. Do well and you could get to the leaderboard and share your achievements against friends, enemies, and the world.

You can play both Joe Danger Infinity and Joe Danger Touch on the Joe Danger website for free.

Source: Hello Games

It's been a while since we saw anything new out of the Joe Danger series. Joe Danger Infinity came to iOS in 2014. However, there’s good reason. Hello Games has been mostly focused on No Man’s Sky, constantly building and launching new content for the game including new journeys and expeditions to discover, versatile mech suits, and spooky ghost ships. They’ve done quite the job winning players over with improvements to the game. That said, it feels like there ought to be a reason Joe Danger games just showed up for free online. Maybe something new is in the works?

Whatever the case, you can check out these classic Joe Danger titles on the franchise’s website now. If there ends up being any news of new Joe Danger titles, you can count on seeing the details here at Shacknews.