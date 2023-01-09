Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Hello Games relaunches Joe Danger titles as free browser games

Hello Games has repackaged Joe Danger Touch and Infinity as free browser games you can play on the franchise's website.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Hello Games
1

When it comes to Hello Games, the first thing that probably comes to mind for most is No Man’s Sky, but before that there was Joe Danger. Hello Games hasn’t forgotten its humble roots either and invites players to see where it started for free. The developer has dropped a couple Joe Danger games on the franchise’s website where they can be played as free browser-based games.

It was recently that Hello Games revamped the Joe Danger website with the inclusion of two free games: Joe Danger Infinity and Joe Danger Touch. Both are mobile games that came out on iOS devices. They handle in the vein of the Trials motocross arcade games, players navigate levels, trying to get through them as quickly as possible while collecting score-boosting coins and completing challenges in each level. Do well and you could get to the leaderboard and share your achievements against friends, enemies, and the world.

Joe Danger Infinity playable for free on the Joe Danger website.
You can play both Joe Danger Infinity and Joe Danger Touch on the Joe Danger website for free.
Source: Hello Games

It's been a while since we saw anything new out of the Joe Danger series. Joe Danger Infinity came to iOS in 2014. However, there’s good reason. Hello Games has been mostly focused on No Man’s Sky, constantly building and launching new content for the game including new journeys and expeditions to discover, versatile mech suits, and spooky ghost ships. They’ve done quite the job winning players over with improvements to the game. That said, it feels like there ought to be a reason Joe Danger games just showed up for free online. Maybe something new is in the works?

Whatever the case, you can check out these classic Joe Danger titles on the franchise’s website now. If there ends up being any news of new Joe Danger titles, you can count on seeing the details here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola