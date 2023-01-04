Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Where to watch the Samsung press conference CES 2023 livestream

Here's where you can watch Samsung's CES 2023 press conference livestream to see what the company is announcing this year.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Samsung is joining the chorus of companies making announcements at CES 2023. The New Year brings an opportunity to lay down some groundwork and get consumers excited about what lies ahead, and what better way to do that than with a livestream? Here’s how you can watch the Samsung CES 2023 press conference.

Samsung press conference – CES 2023

The Samsung press conference at CES 2023 is scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in to the livestream via the Samsung Newsroom site. Should a YouTube video be provided, you will find one embedded below.

Samsung has already started making announcements ahead of its press conference. The company has unveiled a host of kitchen appliances to enhance smart homes that work in tandem with its SmartThings Cooking system. This will help users find recipes, organize what ingredients are available, and set automated appliances.

There have also been a few computer-based announcements including a host of monitors. With more Samsung reveals coming tomorrow, you’ll want to keep an eye on Shacknews. We’ll be covering the exciting tech revealed at CES 2023. Learn more on our Samsung page and read over our CES 2023 wrap-up so you don’t miss a beat.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

