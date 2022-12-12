Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 12, 2022 Brush up on all of the exciting livestreams we've got lined up this week and see when each of them will air.

Monday is here once more and this week we’ve got a stacked lineup of must-watch Shacknews programs for you to enjoy featuring a wealth of our favorite games of 2022 as part of our Extra Lift charity livestreams. If you’re wondering what games some of these livestreams will feature, or what time they’re set to air, we’ve got you covered with a look at our full livestream schedule for the week of December 12!

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 12, 2022

As always, you can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Rainbow Six Extraction Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Rogue Legacy Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Tunic Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Splatoon 3 Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Callisto Protocol Tuesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Bayonetta 3 Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET God of War Ragnarok Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Nobody Saves The World Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Kirby and the Forgotten Land Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Rumbleverse Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET LEGO Star Wars Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Elden Ring Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Horizon Forbidden West Thursday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Sonic Frontiers Thursday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Stray Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Marvel Snap Thursday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Thursday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

