Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Kid who hijacked Elden Ring's GOTY win at The Game Awards with remark about Bill Clinton arrested

After standing silently while Miyazaki accepted the GOTY award for Elden Ring, the boy took to the microphone before being rushed by security.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The Game Awards is an opportunity for the industry to gather together and celebrate this great hobby we all enjoy. For one random kid, he thought it was his moment to get fifteen seconds of fame. While he was able to make a strange comment, his reward was being arrested.

During the Game Awards 2022, Hidetaka Miyazaki, his translator, and other developers from FromSoftware headed up on stage after Josef Fares announced that Elden Ring won the Game of the Year nomination. However, another individual followed the group up onto center stage. In the timestamped video below, you can see the teenager walking down the aisle toward the team.

After Miyazaki’s speech was finished, the kid stepped forward and offered this strange comment:

Hey Martin, you know real quick I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you everybody.

You can also listen to his strange statement in the timestamped video below.

Geoff Keighley took to Twitter after the Game Awards 2022 to inform viewers that the individual who took to the stage had been arrested.

It’s certainly alarming that someone who wasn’t supposed to be on stage was able to remain on stage for so long – and get to the microphone – before security was able to intervene. No doubt there will be some discussions and planning in place to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. Be sure to check out our guide on the winners, announcements, and trailers at the Game Awards 2022.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola