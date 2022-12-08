Kid who hijacked Elden Ring's GOTY win at The Game Awards with remark about Bill Clinton arrested After standing silently while Miyazaki accepted the GOTY award for Elden Ring, the boy took to the microphone before being rushed by security.

The Game Awards is an opportunity for the industry to gather together and celebrate this great hobby we all enjoy. For one random kid, he thought it was his moment to get fifteen seconds of fame. While he was able to make a strange comment, his reward was being arrested.

During the Game Awards 2022, Hidetaka Miyazaki, his translator, and other developers from FromSoftware headed up on stage after Josef Fares announced that Elden Ring won the Game of the Year nomination. However, another individual followed the group up onto center stage. In the timestamped video below, you can see the teenager walking down the aisle toward the team.

After Miyazaki’s speech was finished, the kid stepped forward and offered this strange comment:

Hey Martin, you know real quick I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you everybody.

You can also listen to his strange statement in the timestamped video below.

Geoff Keighley took to Twitter after the Game Awards 2022 to inform viewers that the individual who took to the stage had been arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

It’s certainly alarming that someone who wasn’t supposed to be on stage was able to remain on stage for so long – and get to the microphone – before security was able to intervene. No doubt there will be some discussions and planning in place to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. Be sure to check out our guide on the winners, announcements, and trailers at the Game Awards 2022.