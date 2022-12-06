River City Girls 2 gets December release date in North America & Europe River City Girls 2 was delayed briefly in North America and Europe, but is now coming in the middle of this December.

It’s been a few days since we learned that River City Girls 2 would be delayed in North America and Europe to polish up some final aspects of the game, but WayForward did promise it was still coming before the end of 2022. With so little runway left in the year, we officially have a final release date for this much-anticipated brawler. River City Girls 2 grabbing its bat and swinging for the fences on PC and consoles in the middle of December 2022.

WayForward released a blog post finalizing the launch date of River City Girls 2 in North America and Europe on its website on December 6, 2022. According to the post, River City Girls 2 will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 15, 2022.

WayForward confirmed that River City Girls 2 will officially be launching in North America and Europe on December 15, 2022.

Source: Wayforward

This should come as a delightful surprise to those who have been waiting on River City Girls 2. It was only a few days ago that we learned that while the game was launching in Japan (published by Arc System Works there), it would be delayed in North American and European markets for some last minute polish. Even so, the game was still expected in 2022, which only left a handful of days for us to learn when. While it would hardly have been unexpected to see the game slip to a 2023 release on the delay, it looks like WayForward is staying true to their word and getting River City Girls 2 out the door before year’s end.

With River City Girls 2 set to launch on December 15 on consoles and PC, stay tuned for any further updates and details as they become available. Otherwise, get ready to throw down in River City all over again when the game launches.