Destiny 2 Season 19 is the Season of the Seraph The Warmind Rasputin and Xivu Arath figure big into the upcoming content in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's Season 19 - Season of the Seraph.

As we hit the closing chapters of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Bungie is gearing up big for the Lightfall expansion in a few months, but we’ve got one more season ahead of us now. Today, we got details on the next season: The Season of the Seraph. It’s Season 19 of Destiny 2, and it looks like the Warmind Rasputin is in danger of falling into some terrible hands. We’ll have to restore the Warmind if we want to thwart the plans of Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War.

Bungie shared a small peek at what’s ahead in Season 19 - Season of the Seraph in a Showcase Trailer shown on December 6, 2022. Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph puts Rasputin front and center. The most intricate AI humanity ever created, the Warmind has caught the attention of the Hive God of War, Xivu Arath, who wants to gain control of it and use it for terrible and bloody campaigns against The Last City. Guardians will have to step up alongside the Vanguard’s elite Seraph agents and restore the Warmind if they want to thwart Xivu’s machinations.

Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph marks the last chapter before the Lightfall expansion launches in February 2023.

Source: Bungie

Season of the Seraph will be the closing chapter to The Witch Queen era of Destiny 2 before the Lightfall expansion launches in February 2023. As such, we expect this Season to be as much of a bookend as an opening chapter to the next big thing. Surely, going against Xivu Arath with the help of the Seraphs to restore the Warmind is probably going to tie up some loose ends, but with the Witness lurking in the shadows of these events, we also expect it’s going to introduce a whole slew of new loose ends to be addressed in Lightfall.

Whatever the case, the Season of the Seraph kicks off on December 6 in Destiny 2 and runs to February 28. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for any help you need with the new season. We’ll have plenty of further coverage on Season 19 soon.