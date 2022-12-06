Watch the Destiny 2 December 6 Showcase livestream here We're about to step into Season 19 of Destiny 2 today and all that it contains. Tune in to see what new challenges await in today's stream.

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder is coming to a close and its Season 19 is fast approaching. Of course, Bungie will always kick off the season with a showcase detailing what’s in store for Guardians and Season 19 is no different. That showcase stream is happening today, and we have the details on where and when you can watch it here.

Destiny 2 December 6 Showcase

The Destiny 2 December 6 Showcase livestream which will detail Season 19 for the game kicks off at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. It will be going live on most Destiny 2 video channels including its Twitch and YouTube, but you can also watch above. Destiny 2’s Season 18 - the Season of Plunder - introduced some early details for the upcoming Lightfall expansion, as well as Arc 3.0. We’ll likely see more details on Lightfall today in addition to new content and tweaks immediately upcoming for Destiny 2.

With some exciting announcements and the start of a brand new season on the way, it’s a good day for Destiny 2 fans. We’re coming into the final chapters of The Witch Queen saga and the start of an all-new era with Lightfall. Be sure you’re ready for the action ahead by checking out our Destiny 2 strategy guide as you prepare for the challenges and rewards of Season 19.