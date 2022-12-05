The Callisto Protocol frame rate & crash issues to be addressed on all platforms ASAP Striking Distance has apologized for issues affecting The Callisto Protocol and promises fixes on all platforms are coming immediately.

The Callisto Protocol is out now on various consoles and PC and marks the first game release of relatively new studio Striking Distance under the management of Dead Space creator Glen Schofield, but it’s not without issue. Players have reported a number of bugs and flaws causing performance issues up to and including crashing the game. Striking Distance had released a quick patch for PC players to address constant stuttering recently, but promises fixes will be coming to all platforms soon to stabilize the game.

Striking Distance addressed The Callisto Protocol’s ongoing issues and promised immediate upcoming fixes on all platforms via the game’s Twitter. The devs addressed that they had heard the complaints about the game’s performance issues on certain platforms and promised that crashes and stuttering would be among the number one priority for upcoming fixes on all platforms. Schofield went on to share that the team is listening closely to fans and working to meet their expectations for how the game is meant to be played.

Glen Schofield and Striking Distance promise that performance fixes are coming to The Callisto Protocol on all platforms soon.

Source: Twitter

It may come as obvious that Striking Distance will be squashing bugs and polishing up The Callisto Protocol in upcoming patches, but the game has certainly stumbled on certain platforms. PC seemed to catch the worst of it and was the first to be addressed in recent patching. Now, the next move is to seemingly clear out any major issues on other platforms as well.

This comes alongside the fact that Striking Distance has lofty plans going into 2023. The Callisto Protocol is set to get a free update in February that will bring New Game+ and a new Hardcore Mode. Striking Distance currently plans to kick off its Season Pass content for The Callisto Protocol around the same time. It will remain to be seen if these remain on schedule as it addresses performance issues.

Despite any glitches and bugs going on with The Callisto Protocol, we still enjoyed it in our Shacknews review. Stay tuned as we await further updates and patch notes coming to the game.