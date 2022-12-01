Watch the Tesla Semi Delivery Event here Tesla is preparing to roll out its new electric Semi-Trucks. Here's where you can catch the event live.

Tonight, Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk will be rolling out their latest vehicles, electrical Semi-Trucks. Folks interested in catching all the action live will be able to do just that starting at 5:00 p.m. PST today, Thursday, December 1, 2022, and we’ve got all the details you’ll need to catch all the action.

Earlier this year Tesla announced that they would finally be delivering a new fleet of electric Semi vehicles they’ve been producing for Pepsi this year and that today would be the day they would be delivered. It would seem that production has been on schedule and now folks will be able to tune in live on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter starting at 5:00 p.m. PST and catch the Tesla Semi Delivery Event live.

What exactly today’s event will entail beyond Pepsi getting its new fleet of Semis from Tesla awaits to be seen, but there will inevitably be some fanfare behind the event. Be sure to check out our Tesla coverage for all the latest updates and breakouts from today’s event.