How to change your Avatar - Marvel Snap You'll need to complete a few key steps in order to change your profile picture in Marvel Snap.

If you’ve been enjoying the free-to-play mobile game Marvel Snap and wish to customize your experience, you may find yourself asking questions like how to change your Avatar or profile picture. One reason for this is because at first, the game makes it seem like this isn’t something you can do. At least, not easily. To help make the process as simple as possible, we’ve put together a quick guide explaining what you need to do in order to be able to change your Avatar in Marvel Snap!

How to change your Avatar in Marvel Snap

Visit the Season Pass page

Redeem rewards including the Set of 8 Generic Avatars

Return to Main Menu

Select the profile picture icon

Select Avatar and confirm your selection

To change your Avatar or profile picture in Marvel Snap, you’ll first need to make your way over to the Season Pass page. Once there, you’ll need to redeem the rewards you’ve earned which include a free starter pack Set of 8 Generic Avatars. In the description for the pack it’s noted that once redeemed you can, “Tap on your profile picture in the Profile menu to change your Avatar.”

Note that you won’t be able to change your Avatar until you’ve redeemed the starter pack Set of 8 Generic Avatars. Once you’ve redeemed the pack, the next step is to return to the Main Menu and select the profile picture at the top of the page. From there, you’ll be able to sort through the Avatars you’ve redeemed and select the one you wish to use as your profile picture.

When you select an Avatar, you’ll be asked to confirm your selection. Once confirmed, your Avatar will be successfully changed. If you’re unhappy with your selection or unlock something better, you’re free to go back in at any time and change your Avatar.

Again, in order to change your Avatar in Marvel Snap, you’ll first need to redeem the Set of 8 Generic Avatars from the game’s Season Pass page. Now that you know how to change your Avatar in Marvel Snap, be sure to brush up on some of our previous guides including the best card combos for new players in Marvel Snap, and how to unlock new cards in Marvel Snap.