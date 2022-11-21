Obsidian talks Grounded 1.0 release, inspirations & future plans An interview with Obsidian social media manager Shyla Schofield on Grounded's release along with hints as to what fans can look forward to from the game in the future.

It’s been a few months since Grounded saw its official 1.0 launch back on September 27. Since then, the team at Obsidian Entertainment have been hard at work on updates for the game, including a recent tease as to what fans can look forward to in the game’s upcoming 1.1 update.

Eager to learn more about the process leading up to the game’s 1.0 release though, as well as what’s next for Grounded, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with Obsidian social media manager Shyla Schofield.

Opening the interview, Greg asks about what it’s been like for the team with Grounded finally released out into the wild after years of steady development. To this, Shyla responds that there have been so many emotions experienced by the team following Grounded’s 1.0 release, including “good anxiety” and “good nerves” as players jump into the full game as the team had envisioned it during development.

The interview continues on to a question regarding community feedback and how it’s been helpful in the development of Grounded leading up to its 1.0 release. A few notable community-suggested changes are mentioned including a quality of life update that made it so players no longer had to pick up arrows one by one, and the addition of the Infected Wolf Spider.

Moving forward, Shyla notes that Obsidian is continuing to work on Grounded and that it also has three additional projects that have been announced. Currently, the team is solely focusing on Xbox consoles, cloud, and PC for Grounded. In terms of what players can look forward to in the future, Shyla remarks that the team is working on getting fixes in place for bug reports that come in and having Grounded be as polished as possible.

For more on what’s next for Grounded, along with other fun tidbits on game inspirations and development, be sure to check out the full interview with Obsidian’s Shyla Schofield over on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe to GamerHubTV if you haven’t already, as well as the official Shacknews YouTube channel.