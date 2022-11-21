Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 3 arrives in December 3DS Rainbow Road, DS Peach Gardens, and more come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next month.

Nintendo has continued to support the best-selling Switch game of all time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with new tracks by way of the Booster Course Pass. Most of the DLC tracks have been returning courses from previous titles, with some brand-new entries mixed in as well. With a new trailer, Nintendo has confirmed that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will be released in December.

Nintendo released a new trailer highlighting the new batch of courses coming in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 3, which will arrive on December 7, 2022. Like with the first two waves, Wave 3 brings back several beloved maps from the Mario Kart games of old. Here is the full list of tracks coming to Mario Kart in Wave 3.

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Boo Lake (GBA)

Berlin Byways (Tour)

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)

Peach Gardens (DS)

London Loop (Tour)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

While Wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass featured a brand-new map in Sky-High Sundae, Wave 3 is entirely comprised of maps from previous Mario Kart titles. That said, classic tracks like 3DS Rainbow Road and Boo Lake will surely entice fans to get back behind the wheel.

With the imminent release of Wave 3, we’re about halfway through the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass. Nintendo has stated that all six waves of content will be released by the end of 2023. We can likely expect Wave 4 to arrive sometime around the end of Q1 2023. The DLC costs $24.99 USD, but is also available at no additional cost to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. If you’re trying to keep up with all 48 tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through the Booster Course Pass, Shacknews has you covered.