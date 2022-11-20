Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC specs & requirements

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Here are the minimum and recommended specs your PC must hit to run Warhammer 40K: Darktide as well as what you need for ray tracing.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is almost here, taking players into the action-packed world of 40K. For those players on PC, ensuring your machine is up to the task of running the game is a good first-step before loading it up. Below you’ll find the complete Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC specs and requirements, split into two distinct tables so you know what hardware you need to play with ray tracing or without.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC Specs

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide PC specs in table format showing ray tracing vs no ray tracing and minimum and recommended hardware

Source: Fatshark

The team at Fatshark has released a helpful graphic showing the recommended PC specs for Warhammer 40K: Darktide. This table includes information on what you need to run the game with ray tracing, without ray tracing, and then various graphical settings among them. We’ve broken out the information further below.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide: With Ray Tracing

With Ray Tracing
Low Medium High
General Settings Medium Settings
DLSS-SR Quality		 High Settings
DLSS-SR Quality		 High Settings
DLSS-SR: Quality
DLSS-FG: On
Ray Tracing Settings Global Illumination: Off
Reflections: Low		 Global Illumination: High
Reflections: Low		 Global Illumination: High
Reflections: High
Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
Processor Intel i7-11700K (3.70 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.20 GHz)		 Intel i7-11700K (3.60 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.80 GHz)		 Intel i7-12700K (3.60 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (3.80 GHz)
Hard Drive SSD 50 GB
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160
RAM 16GB RAM
Expected FPS 40 - 50 60 - 70 100

Warhhammer 40K: Darktide: Without Ray Tracing

Without Ray Tracing
Minimum Recommended
General Settings Low Settings
FSR On		 Medium Settings
DLSS-SR or FSR On
Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
Processor Intel i5-6600 (3.30 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.40 GHz)		 Intel i7-9700K (3.70 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.20 GHz)
Hard Drive HDD 50 GB SSD 50 GB
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
AMD Radeon RX 570		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x1080
RAM 8GB RAM 16GB RAM
Expected FPS 30 - 45 60

As you can see, there are quite a lot of options when it comes to the type of hardware you need to run Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC. Those who want to use ray tracing will need a GPU that is no more than four years old. Want to go without ray tracing? Then a card from 2014 will get you sorted. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you more information on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which is set to release on November 30, 2022 on PC via Steam. Check out our 2022 release date calendar to see what’s coming out before the year ends.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

