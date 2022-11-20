Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC specs & requirements Here are the minimum and recommended specs your PC must hit to run Warhammer 40K: Darktide as well as what you need for ray tracing.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is almost here, taking players into the action-packed world of 40K. For those players on PC, ensuring your machine is up to the task of running the game is a good first-step before loading it up. Below you’ll find the complete Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC specs and requirements, split into two distinct tables so you know what hardware you need to play with ray tracing or without.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC Specs

The team at Fatshark has released a helpful graphic showing the recommended PC specs for Warhammer 40K: Darktide. This table includes information on what you need to run the game with ray tracing, without ray tracing, and then various graphical settings among them. We’ve broken out the information further below.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide: With Ray Tracing

With Ray Tracing Low Medium High General Settings Medium Settings

DLSS-SR Quality High Settings

DLSS-SR: Quality

DLSS-FG: On Ray Tracing Settings Global Illumination: Off

Reflections: Low Global Illumination: High

Reflections: High Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor Intel i7-11700K (3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.20 GHz) Intel i7-11700K (3.60 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.80 GHz) Intel i7-12700K (3.60 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (3.80 GHz) Hard Drive SSD 50 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 RAM 16GB RAM Expected FPS 40 - 50 60 - 70 100

Warhhammer 40K: Darktide: Without Ray Tracing

Without Ray Tracing Minimum Recommended General Settings Low Settings

FSR On Medium Settings

DLSS-SR or FSR On Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor Intel i5-6600 (3.30 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.40 GHz) Intel i7-9700K (3.70 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.20 GHz) Hard Drive HDD 50 GB SSD 50 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x1080 RAM 8GB RAM 16GB RAM Expected FPS 30 - 45 60

As you can see, there are quite a lot of options when it comes to the type of hardware you need to run Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC. Those who want to use ray tracing will need a GPU that is no more than four years old. Want to go without ray tracing? Then a card from 2014 will get you sorted. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you more information on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which is set to release on November 30, 2022 on PC via Steam.