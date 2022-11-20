Weekend Discussion - November 20, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Glen Schofield talks video games
The man behind Dead Space sits down to answer questions from Twitter about video games. This bloke is a fountain of knowledge. I can't wait to see what The Callisto Protocol is like.
Brendan Fraser talks about his iconic roles
Brendan Fraser is an absolute treasure. I love hearing him talk about his various roles throughout the years.
It's time for a giggle
I've got to wonder how many takes have to be made in order to get a shot where both actors manage not to laugh.
Your daily dose of sudoku
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Is Twitter dying?
me getting ready in case we have to leave Twitter for myspace pic.twitter.com/F5F5f4qpbD— State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) October 28, 2022
Time to reactivate the MySpace account.
Romero is such a good sport
We present our new favourite signed item. pic.twitter.com/K5ziu5r52d— Romero Games Ltd. (@romerogamesltd) November 14, 2022
I love that he signs these.
Artemis I launches
When we go, we go together.— NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 16, 2022
The #Artemis team wants to thank everyone who helped us along the way toward the first launch of the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion. pic.twitter.com/9dBSBzQ6wI
Our first step toward Mars. The DOOM tweet is unrelated.
GameCube charms
new charms coming to my shop soon! hitting that good gamecube nostalgia pic.twitter.com/GTJLRHB4YQ— almond🌱 (@watery_day) November 16, 2022
These are so... charming!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Around the World (La La La La La) - Gina Goes Wild
- The Broken - Fireball Ministry
- Better Off Alone - Alice Deejay
- If You Think This Song Is About You, It Probably Is - Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows
