Weekend Discussion - November 20, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Glen Schofield talks video games

The man behind Dead Space sits down to answer questions from Twitter about video games. This bloke is a fountain of knowledge. I can't wait to see what The Callisto Protocol is like.

Brendan Fraser talks about his iconic roles

Brendan Fraser is an absolute treasure. I love hearing him talk about his various roles throughout the years.

It's time for a giggle

I've got to wonder how many takes have to be made in order to get a shot where both actors manage not to laugh.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Of course, it wouldn't be a Sunday evening without some sudoku, so here you go!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Is Twitter dying?

Time to reactivate the MySpace account.

Romero is such a good sport

I love that he signs these.

Artemis I launches

Our first step toward Mars. The DOOM tweet is unrelated.

GameCube charms

These are so... charming!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. 

Sam's cat Rad doing a twist

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola