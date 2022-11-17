Citadel, Schwab, Fidelity, Virtu & other broker-dealers launch EDX Markets digital asset exchange The new EDX Markets will be a new exchange that primarily operates in the digital asset trading market, including cryptocurrencies.

Even as cryptocurrency sits in a bit of a slump, there are still folks moving to buy, sell, and trade in the space, and it seems like soon we’ll have another platform for trading digital assets. Citadel, Schwab, Fidelity, Virtu, and further broker-dealers have formed a global consortium to launch EDX Markets, which will act as a new platform on which to trade cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in a supposably safe, efficient, and trustworthy environment.

Citadel, Schwab, and the rest of the consortium behind EDX Markets announced its launch in a press release on Business Wire on November 17, 2022. The group is aiming to make EDX Markets a "first-of-its-kind exchange that will address latent demand for digital asset trading by enabling safe and compliant trading of digital assets through trusted intermediaries.” Through the backing of some of the world’s largest market makers in the stock market, EDX Markets is meant to be a safer and less costly way to buy and trade cryptocurrency in comparison to current exchange platforms.

Fidelity, Citadel Securities, and Virtu are just a few of the heavy hitters involved in the launch of the EDX Markets digital exchange platform.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Former Citadel Securities Global Head of Business Development Jamil Nazarali will serve as Chief Executive Officer of EDXM and was happy to share in the announcement of the platform with a statement:

It is a privilege to lead EDXM as we build this exciting new trading ecosystem, and I am grateful for the participation, support and guidance of our consortium members. We look forward to welcoming additional participants to the exchange, which will drive ongoing trading in this important asset class while creating a virtuous cycle of continually enhanced liquidity and efficiency supported by MEMX’s cutting-edge technology.

It's interesting to see another cryptocurrency exchange pop up, especially in the wake of the last week when another major crypto exchange, FTX, just filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Nonetheless, with EDX Markets backed by such major players in investments and the stock market, it may fair a little better than many of the crypto ventures that have seemingly collapsed overnight or lost millions of dollars quickly. As EDX Markets launches, stay tuned for further updates and news on from the cryptocurrency and NFT space.