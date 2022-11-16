Apple (AAPL) iPhone 14 Pro and Max ship times slip past Christmas Anti-COVID measures in a Zhengzhou-based factory have seemingly resulted in protracted shipping times.

With holiday season right around the corner, consumers have been on the hunt for the latest iPhones. Unfortunately, Apple's (APPL) shipping times for the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Max have slipped past Christmas, meaning orders won’t be arriving in time for many users.

Kif Leswing of CNBC reported on November 16, 2022 that the iPhone 14 Pro and Max ship times have been pushed back to after Christmas day. A look at Apple’s website shows that the iPhones are unavailable for the 2-hour delivery option, and although delivery is free, the site notes that orders will arrive on December 27.

Shipments of the latest iPhone are expected to reach consumers on December 27.

These delays follow on from Apple warning that iPhone supply will be hurt. At the start of November, Apple noted that COVID restrictions in Zhengzhou, China will likely result in supply chain problems as the factory is working at “significantly reduced capacity.”

A year ago in October 2021, Apple reported that supply constraints were worse than expected in Q4 2021. First-hand reports from Shacknews Co-EIC Bill Lavoy noted that it took weeks to receive his iPhone 13 pre-order. With the COVID pandemic still affecting the world, and restrictions still being used to stamp out the virus, it comes as no surprise that supply issues and shipping delays continue to impact companies.

For those that were hoping to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Max in time for the holiday season, it looks like ordering through Apple isn’t going to be an option. There’s always the off chance that brick and mortar retailors still have stock, although your efforts to acquire one could result in a Jingle All The Way situation.