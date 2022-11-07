Apple (AAPL) warns iPhone supply hurt by anti-virus China COVID restrictions at Foxconn New iPhone 14 production was temporarily reduced at a factory in Zhengzhou, China because of recent COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

It would seem that Apple could face supply woes in regards to models of the iPhone 14. Recently, the company warned that it will face a hitch in iPhone production due to a contracted Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China facing new anti-virus COVID-19 restrictions. This will reduce supply in the near future for the company.

The effects of the anti-virus restrictions on Apple iPhone 14 supply were shared by the company, as reported by Associated Press News. According to the report, Apple announced on Sunday that a factory in the central city of Zhengzhou in China is currently working at “significantly reduced capacity.”

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said in its announcement. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

The Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China produces various models of the iPhone, which had already previously come up short in revenue for Apple.

Source: Apple

The main reason for the reduced capacity on Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory is due to new anti-virus COVID-19 restrictions rolling out in China. Previously, access to the industrial zone where the factory was located was suspended due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. In the time since, restrictions have been put in place that will further disrupt production and lead to further shortages. Foxconn and Apple are reportedly working with the government to get the factory back to full capacity in hopefully short order.

“Foxconn is now working with the government in a concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible,” Apple said Monday.

With Apple’s recent quarter reporting misses in the iPhone and Services revenue segments, it seems it could be a continuing trend in the coming quarter if the restrictions continue to affect supply. Stay tuned for further updates and reporting as more information becomes available.