NVIDIA (NVDA) reports $1.57 billion of Q3 2023 Gaming Revenue, beating expectations NVIDIA'S (NVDA) gaming revenue was a major aspect of its business in Q3 2023.

NVIDIA (NVDA) is synonymous with gaming, with its GPUs powering so many PC rigs around the globe. Because of that, gaming makes up a solid portion of the company’s quarterly revenue. In regards to the latest quarter, gaming made up a larger-than-expected chunk of NVIDIA’s total revenue. In the company’s Q3 2023 earnings report, it’s revealed that NVIDIA’s gaming revenue hit $1.57 billion.

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings report was published earlier today. Under the gaming section, the company shares that its gaming business brought in $1.57 billion in revenue during the period. This marks a 51% decrease from last year, but a 23% jump from the previous quarter. It also surpasses expectations coming into Q3. A large chunk of this can be attributed to the RTX 4090 GPU, which launched back in October with some solid success. The company also expanded its GeForce now service to include even more games available to stream.

NVIDIA consistently releases new drivers for the biggest PC releases, further solidifying it as a desired place to play games. It’s a point that company leadership also mentioned during the subsequent earnings call, invoking the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and comparing its sales figures to box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The $1.57 billion that NVIDIA (NVDA) made on its gaming business in Q3 contributed to what was an impressive quarter for the tech company. NVIDIA brought in a total of $5.93 billion in revenue, which also beat analyst expectations. For all of the news out of NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings report, as well as all of the other finance news dropping this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.