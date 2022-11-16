Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NVIDIA (NVDA) reports $1.57 billion of Q3 2023 Gaming Revenue, beating expectations

NVIDIA'S (NVDA) gaming revenue was a major aspect of its business in Q3 2023.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA
2

NVIDIA (NVDA) is synonymous with gaming, with its GPUs powering so many PC rigs around the globe. Because of that, gaming makes up a solid portion of the company’s quarterly revenue. In regards to the latest quarter, gaming made up a larger-than-expected chunk of NVIDIA’s total revenue. In the company’s Q3 2023 earnings report, it’s revealed that NVIDIA’s gaming revenue hit $1.57 billion.

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings report was published earlier today. Under the gaming section, the company shares that its gaming business brought in $1.57 billion in revenue during the period. This marks a 51% decrease from last year, but a 23% jump from the previous quarter. It also surpasses expectations coming into Q3. A large chunk of this can be attributed to the RTX 4090 GPU, which launched back in October with some solid success. The company also expanded its GeForce now service to include even more games available to stream.

A gameplay screenshot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

NVIDIA consistently releases new drivers for the biggest PC releases, further solidifying it as a desired place to play games. It’s a point that company leadership also mentioned during the subsequent earnings call, invoking the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and comparing its sales figures to box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The $1.57 billion that NVIDIA (NVDA) made on its gaming business in Q3 contributed to what was an impressive quarter for the tech company. NVIDIA brought in a total of $5.93 billion in revenue, which also beat analyst expectations. For all of the news out of NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings report, as well as all of the other finance news dropping this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

