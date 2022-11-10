Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 81

Disney+ to launch an ad-supported tier, a Gears of War movie at Netflix, and more on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hey there, Shackers! It's Thursday, which means it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! On today's show, Donovan and Greg have some catching up to do. Of course, they'll also be breaking down the latest in entertainment news.

Episode 81 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Donovan and Greg have been reunited at long last. Tune in for the classic dynamic of Greg dunking on the newest popular thing, and Donovan challenging him to say something nice. 

A massive thank you goes out to everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing.If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab a snack and sit back, It’s time for episode 81 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

